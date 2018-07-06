Pune Crime: Jailer shot at outside Yerawada prison, escapes unhurt

The assailants came on a bike and fired a round at police sub-inspector Mohan Patil. The incident took place when he was about to enter the jail premises," a senior police officer said.

Yerawada Central Prison. File pic

A jailer was allegedly shot at by two unidentified bike-borne assailants outside the Yerawada central prison here today, police said.

Mohan Patil (40), who is a jailer at the central prison, escaped unhurt in the incident, police said.

"The assailants came on a bike and fired a round at police sub-inspector Mohan Patil. The incident took place when he was about to enter the jail premises," a senior police officer said.

"Patil escaped unhurt in the incident. We have recovered an empty cartridge from the spot," he said. A case of attempt to murder will be registered against the duo. "We will go through the CCTV footage to identify the attackers," he said.

