Pune Crime: Man, accomplice murder 'chat friend' of former's wife; arrested

The Pune police arrested a man and his friend for allegedly killing a 28-year-old man who was chatting with the former's wife over Facebook and WhatsApp. According to police officials, the alleged murder took place on Aundh hospital premises at 12:30 pm on Sunday. The deceased, identified as Saurabh Vyankat Jadhav (28), is a resident of Sanjaynagar in Aundh.

The accused are Ayaj Shaikh and his friend Sonya Barathe. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the duo is aged between 23-25 years old. As per Sangvi police station officials, Barathe has been booked for assault in the past.

The accused were arrested by Unit 4 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad crime branch on Monday after the deceased's younger brother Sushant Vyankat Jadhav (24) lodged a police complaint. In his complaint, the deceased's brother said that Saurabh knew the woman who later married Shaikh.

"One of them was arrested from Pune and another from Pimpri- Chinchwad area," said senior police inspector Mohan Shinde of Unit 4.

Inspector Ranganath Unde, who is investigating the case, said, "The deceased's brother said that the woman and his brother knew each other before she got married two years ago. However, it is yet to be confirmed. The woman said that she used to chat with Saurabh over Facebook, but has never met him."

During the preliminary investigation, it was learned that Saurabh was taken to the premises of Aundh hospital. The complaint said that Saurabh was attacked with sharp weapons on his neck, hands and near the right ear. The Sangvi police station registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

