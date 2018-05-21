Pune Crime: Man accused of rape escapes from hospital right under cops' nose

A case has been registered with the Bund Garden police against Akshay Lonare, 21, a resident of Pokhale Mala in Kondhwa Khurd. Lonare was lodged in Yerawada Central Jail



Undergoing trial in a rape case and reportedly having a history of mental illness, a notorious jailbird undergoing treatment for chest pain at a Pune-based government hospital, escaped from right under the police's nose yesterday.

A case has been registered with the Bund Garden police against Akshay Lonare, 21, a resident of Pokhale Mala in Kondhwa Khurd. Lonare was lodged in Yerawada Central Jail.

This is not the first time he's done something drastic; last year, he was booked for hitting another inmate with a stone over a petty issue. A police officer said, "Lonare was suffering from a skin infection and had also complained of chest pain. On Saturday, he was taken to Sassoon General Hospital after he complained of severe pain in his chest. On Sunday morning, the police were patrolling, and there were lookouts posted as well, yet he managed to run away from the hospital."

