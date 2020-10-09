Pune Crime: Man arrested for kidnapping 3-year-old son to bring his wife back home

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Pune Police on Wednesday arrested a 30-year-old Solapur resident along with his friend for allegedly kidnapping his three-year-old son in order to bring his wife back home. Police officials said the man committed the crime in order to make his wife, who was living with her parents at Tathawade for the past few months, return home.

A team of Pimpri Chinchwad crime branch traced the man and his son to Uruli Kanchan and took him into custody. "We handed the man and his friend to the Wakad police. The boy is now with his mother," assistant inspector Ambarish Deshmukh told Times of India.

On Tuesday, a woman from Tathawade lodged a complaint with the Wakad police against an unknown man for kidnapping her grandson. "The woman also told the police that the man had come to her house in the afternoon and was enquiring about rented accommodation in the area," Deshmukh said.

The crime branch arrested the accused's friend from Rasta Peth. During questioning, the man admitted that he had kidnapped the boy as per the plan of the child's father.

