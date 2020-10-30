Pune Crime: Man arrested with two sand boa snakes worth Rs 15 lakh

The Pune police on Wednesday arrested a man for illegal possession of two sand boa snakes worth Rs 15 lakh. According to police, the accused identified as Vikas Fadtare, a resident of Purandar, was supposed to smuggle the two sand boa snakes.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Bharati Vidyapeeth police led by sub-inspector Mahendra Patil, police constable Harshal Shinde and Nilesh Khomane laid a trap and arrested Fadtare from Katraj-Kondhwa Road, reports Mumbai Mirror.

Maharashtra: Pune City Police arrests a person and recovers two sand boa snakes from him; further investigation underway pic.twitter.com/glBnpHbLIU — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

"Acting on specific information that one person is expected to come at Katraj-Kondhwa road to sell sand boas snakes, we arrested him from the area. He was carrying the sand boas in his bag," SI Mahendra Patil of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station said.

Police officials said the sand boa (Eryx Johnii), which is also commonly known as Mandul, is a rare breed of non-venomous snake. It is also a protected species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and its trade is illegal. However, the police also said that real estate businessmen, astrologers, traders and celebrities purchase these snakes as they believe that it brings good luck.

"We have registered a case and further investigation as to where he brought these snakes from and where he was about to sell them, is underway," SI Patil added.

(With inputs from ANI)

