Pune Crime: Man trying to buy franchise of American fast-food chain duped of Rs 8.5 lakh

Updated: 29 September, 2020 12:46 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Pune

In his complaint, the victim claimed that the accused called and offered help in order to acquire the franchise, for which the person demanded Rs 8,55,600, which the complainant paid

This picture has been used for representational purpose only
This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 47-year-old man, who wanted to acquire a franchise of a well-known American fast-food chain in Pune, was duped of Rs 8.5 lakh. According to police officials, the transactions took place between September 7 and September 14 through online banking.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Namdev Bhapkar, a resident of Khadki, reports Hindustan Times. Inspector Shafil Pathan of Khadki police station said, "Namdev is a businessman and was looking to purchase a franchise of the chain. In the process, he received a call."

In his complaint, the victim claimed that the accused called and offered help in acquiring the franchise, for which the person demanded Rs 8,55,600 and the complainant paid. However, the complainant soon realised that he had been duped.

The Khadki police station registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act.

First Published: 29 September, 2020 12:30 IST

