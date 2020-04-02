Pune Crime: 15-year-old girl kidnapped, raped on pretext of marriage; two arrested

A few days ago, the Pune police arrested a 24-year-old man and his accomplice for allegedly kidnapping and trying to kill a minor girl found, who was found unconscious at a farm in Bhigwan about 12 days ago. According to the police sources, the main suspect had kidnapped a 15-year-old girl from her native village on the pretext of getting married to her and raped her on numerous occasions.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Police inspector Padmakar Ghanwat of the local crime branch of the Pune Rural police said, "When he learnt that a case of kidnapping had been registered against him, he decided to eliminate her."

As per the police investigation, when found on March , the minor girl was lying unconscious at a farm in Bhigwan. The girl's throat was partly slit and she also had severe head injuries. "The girl was unconscious and being treated in a hospital since then. Two days ago, she regained her consciousness and shared the number of one of the suspects, following which he was traced to Lonavla. During questioning, he revealed the name of the main suspect, who was arrested immediately," Ghanwat added.

During the police interrogation, the main accused revealed that when he learnt about a kidnapping case being registered against him, the minor girl was pregnant. Ghanwat further said, "He and his accomplice then told the girl that they were sending her back home. On this pretext, they took her to Bhigwan on March 19 and slit her throat before bludgeoning her with a stone."

"The girl fell unconscious. Thinking she is dead, the suspect fled from the spot," Ghanwat said.

