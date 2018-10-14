Pune Crime: Policeman arrested for molesting woman

crime

The accused, assistant sub-inspector Ramnath Palve, molested the woman when she came to lodge a complaint against her husband on Wednesday

Representational Image

A policeman was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, a senior official said Sunday.

The accused, assistant sub-inspector Ramnath Palve, molested the woman when she came to lodge a complaint against her husband on Wednesday, the official added. Palve was suspended and arrested on Saturday under relevant sections of the IPC, the police official said.

"The woman had gone to Sane chowky, which comes under Chikhali police station, on Wednesday night to file a complaint against her husband for beating her.

"After registering a case, Palve outraged her modesty under the pretext of consoling her. The same night, he called her on her mobile phone and said 'I love you'," the police officer said.

The woman approached senior police officials and lodged a complaint against Palve.

A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354 d (stalking) of the IPC was registered and Palve was arrested, the officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates