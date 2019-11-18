Pune Crime: Software techie orders for a whiskey bottle; gets duped to tune of Rs 26,000

A 32-year-old software techie from Pune who allegedly wanted to consume liquor in this cold atmosphere late night during the weekend turned bitter as he got duped to the tune to Rs 26,000 via online Wine shop. The incident came to light after the software techie, a resident of Mohammed Wadi in Hadapsar lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with Wanawadi police station on Sunday against an unknown person.

The Wanawadi police have filed a case against unknown persons under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well under The Information Technology Act.

Senior Inspector Kantikumar Patil, in-charge of Wanawadi police station said, "The complainant is a Techie. He said that due to cold he wanted to consume whisky on Saturday. He started searching online and found one Magarpatta based wine shop which provided home delivery as the wine shop was closed. He contacted the person and based on which the complainant was asked to make the payment online. He was informed that liquor would be delivered at his residence. The complainant was also given good offers and discounts. Thus falling in the trap, the complainant made the payment online and also shared his debit card number and OTP with the fraudster.

He further added, "The complainant was shocked to see an amount of Rs 26,652 being deducted from his account. The liquor did not turn up and the caller did not call him back even after the complainant called repeatedly on the number. Later, he realised that he was conned and fraud had taken place. After coming to terms that he was conned, the complainant lodged the complaint."

