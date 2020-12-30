Pune Crime: Student ends life after woman threatens to reveal illicit relationship

A 20-year-old college student from Pune's Koyali village of Khed tehsil ended his life as a Facebook friend threatened him and demanded money after being in a physical relationship. Police officials said that the accused woman and the deceased, Aakash Dadabhau Pokale, were neighbours but the latter did not know that till he met the woman, identified as Sangeeta alias Priya Rajendra Deshmukh (36).

According to a report in Pune Mirror, Sangeeta lured Aakash into a physical relationship, and later she started demanding money for it. The woman threatened him that she would tell his parents about the illicit relationship.

Pune's Alandi police arrested Sangeeta after a formal complaint was filed by the deceased's sister on Saturday. Initially, the cops had registered a case of accidental death on December 4 and began investigating Aakash's call detail records and chat history on his cellphone.

According to the police, the entire incident took place between November 18 and December 4. Aakash, who was a second-year B.Com student ended his life around 11 am on December 4. Aakash's sister Harshada Yogesh Kolekar (22) lodged a complaint against Sangeeta.

According to police, Aakash had slipped into depression after meeting Sangeeta. Before ending his life, he had called his sister and narrated her about his relationship with the woman.

In her complaint, Harshada claimed that the accused is married and took advantage of the situation. "She befriended Aakash on Facebook and started chatting with him via Facebook Messenger. On several days, she lured him into having sexual relations with her. Later, Sangeeta started demanding money from Aakash and threatened to defame him if he did not pay," the complaint stated.

Upon checking the chat details on Aakash's mobile phone, the police found that Sangeeta had blackmailed him to continue the physical relationship and even asked for money.

Dnyaneshwar Sable, senior police inspector of Alandi police station, said, "The case was filed under sections 306 (abetment to suicide), 384 (punishment for extortion) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. When we checked Aakash's call details record and chats, we were certain about the development. In the chat history, the accused woman was found blackmailing the deceased. Under such pressure, the college student decided to end his life."

