Pune Crime: Thieves decamp with donation boxes from Shikrapur temple

Unidentified thieves decamped with two donation boxes kept in the sanctum sanctorum of Bhairavnath temple in Pune's Shikrapur on Saturday. On Sunday morning, the temple trust president found the donation boxes missing after the temple was reopened for worship.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, trust president Kantaram Gilbile (50), in the FIR, stated that he had opened the temple lock on Sunday to perform prayers when he found it broken. He asserted that he had properly locked the temple door on Saturday before leaving the premises.

On Sunday, when Gilbile went inside, he found two donation boxes missing. He further inquired around and found iron rods in the area which were used to break open the temple door. The total amount of cash and offering in the donation box could not be ascertained, the temple president stated in the complaint.

Police inspector Umesh Tawaskar said the theft took place at the temple located in Koyali gaothan area of Shikrapur. The complainant is the temple trust president who immediately lodged a police complaint.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of theft and the accused seems to have known the area quite well. We are searching for evidence and CCTV footage of the area is also being checked," Tawaskar said.

The police have registered a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code and the investigation is underway. No arrests have been made so far.

