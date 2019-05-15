Pune Crime: Woman doctor convicted in illegal sex-selection test

crime

The woman and her accomplice used to jointly run Lalit Diagnostics Centre in Pune. Both were booked under the relevant sections of The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technique (PCPNDT), Act

A Pune-based woman doctor has been convicted to three years of Rigorous Imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 for illegally conducting the prohibition of the sex-selection test conducted in 2011.



On Tuesday, the Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Vishakha Patil convicted the accused doctor, Neena Matharani, along with Dr Makarand Ranade. But in the course of the court trial that was conducted, Dr Ranade passed away.

Magistrate Patil in her judgement observed that "The duo had not maintained any proper record of the patient's which itself shows their inconsistency. Such Sex-Determination Tests is a criminal act when actually, such a law should be implemented and followed. Considering the sex ratio downfall, there should be some strict action taken against them by the law and let this serve as an example to others in future."

According to the prosecution case, "The duo used to jointly run Lalit Diagnostics Centre in Pune. Both were booked under the relevant sections of The Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Technique (PCPNDT), Act. This incident was brought to light by Akhil Bhartiya Janwadi women group Kiran Moghe. She then gave a tip-off to the Maharashtra State Family Welfare Department. Acting on the tip-off by the woman, a decoy couple was used by PMC official to conduct a sting operation in 2011. In the sting operation, the accused Dr Ranade demanded Rs 9,000 from the couple in order for them to find out the identity of the baby, while the test was to be performed at Dr Matherani clinic. Both the accused were caught red handed and on the basis of the evidence, their sonography machine, licences and documents were checked and sealed."



Prosecution lawyer Anant Randive examined four prosecution witnesses in this case. He argued, "Considering the census and women ratio is at a downfall, the accused, who is a woman, must not be able to escape punishment as this is a very heinous crime. Such conviction must be an eye-opener to other suspects too."

Kiran Moghe said, "The Form F must is a mandate form to be filled by the patient which is issued by the Supreme court judgement. The law laid down by PCPNDT act must be followed religiously by doctors and Government authorities. Such cases and conviction serves as a torch bearer that justice still prevails and triumphs."

When contacted Dr Matherani lawyer, he said, "We will first be studying the judgement and based on that we will be appealing against such an order."

