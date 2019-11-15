Pune Customs officers arrest two with drugs worth Rs 24 lakh

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Two people were arrested in possession with drugs by the Pune Custom officers in the last two days said Commissioner Customs on Friday.

Both the accused have been identified as Nayantara Gupta and Dravid Francis.

"On November 12, Nayantara Gupta was apprehended and 54 gms of Mephedrone and 416 Nos. of LSD Stamps total valued Rs 24 lakhs was seized, read an official statement.

According to the official release of Commissioner of Custom, this was a major seizure of LSD Stamps in the recent time by the Narcotics Cell of Customs, Pune.

Whereas, in the second case, a Nigerian National David Francis was arrested on November 13 and 52 gms of cocaine was recovered worth Rs. 4.16 lakhs.

Both the accused are being probed by the officers of Pune Customs Anti-Narcotics Cell.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever