Pune: Daughter-in-law taunted for dark skin poisoned people at housewarming party

It seems like a scene from a movie or TV soap, but it happened in real life. An angry daughter-in-law, taunted by relatives about her dark skin, plotted their murder with poisoned dal that killed five people including four children, after the housewarming celebration at Khalapur Taluka on Monday. Police arrested the 23-year-old woman who enthusiastically served it at the celebration.

mid-day had published the report on the incident, 'Three children die as food turns poison at the housewarming party,' on June 20. The incident took place on Monday at Mahad gavthan, in Devnahave village, in Khalapur Taluka at Subhash Ramchandra Mane alias Mali mama's house. Mane had constructed a new house and around 250 people had lunch and dinner at the housewarming celebration. 88 people were rushed to the hospital due to food poisoning.

Kalyani Shingude, 7, Hrishikesh Shinde, 12, and his cousin Pragati Shinde, 13, who were part of the celebration, died while undergoing treatment on Monday. On Thursday Vijay Shahuraj Shinde, 11, Pragati's brother, died. Gopinath Nakure, 54, died on Thursday night. On Friday afternoon, the Khalapur police registered a case of murder against Pradnya alias Jyoti Suresh Survase. Survase is the daughter-in-law of Sonali Mane's sister. Sonali is Subhash Mane's wife.

Senior inspector Vishwajeet Kaingade of Khalapur police station said, "We were investigating the case from all perspectives including past criminal rivalry, adulterated food etc. During the investigation, we noticed that two days after the incident, Survase was admitted in the hospital. We asked the doctor, but were told sometimes such symptoms are detected late."

He added, "Later we were questioning people who was serving food and found that Survase was very enthusiastic about it. We found she stayed around 1 km from Mane's house. She got married two years back, and it is her second marriage. She is dark, due to which she was taunted, and people even suspected her character. Fed up of all this, she planned to kill them all."

Kaingade said she bought a pesticide for the purpose. He added, "She purchased a pesticide in large quantity and mixed it in a bucket of dal. It was served to people in the evening. The five people who died were neighbours, and no family members were killed." Survase will be produced before the court of a judicial magistrate in Khalapur on Saturday.

