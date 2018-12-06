Pune district court first in India to allow e-payment

national

Judicial officers said this will help curb red-tapism and corruption and bring in transparency

Representational picture

A unique e-payment facility, that will eventually be used in courtrooms across India, will be tested at the Pune district court from December 15. Under the eCourt Digital Payment, court fees and penalties will be accepted online. Judicial officers said this will help curb red-tapism and corruption and bring in transparency. Payments will be collected on pay.ecourt.gov.in/epay and will help end the serpentine queues on court premises to pay cash.

Senior Court Manager Atul Zende said, "We were working on this for the last three to four months and have ensured all security measures. We have tied up with SBI where people can make payments online round the clock. There will be no additional bank charges for payments up to Rs 2,000."

