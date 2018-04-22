Pune farmer commits suicide, unverified note names 2 Maharashtra ministers

"The body of Vasant Sopan Pawar (48), a farmer from Kardanwadi village in Indapur tehsil of Pune, was found in a well near his home today at around 11 am," said an official

Representational Image

A Pune farmer allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by jumping into a well at his village with an "unverified" suicide note. Police said that the suicide note blamed two Maharashtra ministers for the extreme step citing non-release of waters into a nearby irrigation canal.

"The body of Vasant Sopan Pawar (48), a farmer from Kardanwadi village in Indapur tehsil of Pune, was found in a well near his home today at around 11 am," said an official of Walchandnagar Police Station under the Pune (Rural) Police jurisdiction.

"A note found near his body stated that Pawar committed suicide as there was not enough water for irrigation in a nearby canal. The unverified note mentions the names of two ministers in the Maharashtra government as those allegedly responsible for not releasing water in the canal," said SV Hole, investigating officer of the case.

The official added that the post-mortem report gave drowning as the cause of Pawar's death. He added that police had registered a case of accidental death and further investigations were underway.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 60-Year-Old Farmer Commits Suicide In Marathwada Region

Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates