Pune: Farmer's widow raises Rs 1.5 lakh on social media for poll campaign

Vaishali Yede has appealed to people to not only vote for her, but to also donate to her campaign. Her message says, "Donhi dya, note aani vote" (Give both, money and vote)

Within two days of her appeal on WhatsApp, people have donated Rs 1.50 lakh to the 28-year-old widow of a farmer, who will be contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Yavatmal-Washim. Vaishali Yede has appealed to people to not only vote for her, but to also donate to her campaign. Her message says, "Donhi dya, note aani vote" (Give both, money and vote).

Yede came into the limelight after her speech as a guest at the 92nd Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan, Marathi literary meet in Yavatmal, after noted author Nayantara Sahgal's invitation was withdrawn in January this year. Yede will contest on a ticket given by the Prahar Janshakti party of MLA Omprakash alias Bacchu Kadu. She will fight against MP Bhavana Gawli from the Shiv Sena and Manikrao Thakare from the Congress.

Yede was 19 years old and married to Sudhakar, when he committed suicide in 2011 over a Rs 70,000-loan he was unable to repay. Yede has two children Kunal, 9, and Janhavi, 8. She works as a caretaker in an aanganwadi where she is paid Rs 3,500 and an additional Rs 600 under a scheme for widows, by the government. Last year, she gave the higher secondary certificate (HSC) exam.

Yede said, "This is a golden opportunity given to me by MLA Kadu. I want to raise farmer's issues. From across India and even from Dubai, people have deposited money in my bank account, in a span of two days." Nilesh Bhoir, a social worker said, "Yede contesting is a good move. We want a commoner, a down-to-earth farmer to raise our issues and fight for us."

