Pune: Female software engineer booked for stealing goods from store

The Pune police have booked a female software engineer for allegedly stealing goods from the city-based Pantanjali store.

The incident came to light, after Pramod Chandrakant Shah, (64), a resident of Gultekadi lodged a complaint at the Swargate police station which falls under the jurisdiction of Pune city commissionerate.



In this regard, the case has been registered against accused Archana Shah who is a software engineer. The owner, Shah, who is a cancer patient claimed that this took place on several occasions between December 2017 and January 2018 based on the CCTV camera footage in the store.



Speaking to Mid-Day Pramod said, “The woman in question would visit my store along with a small boy. A while later, she would leave the store without purchasing any product or items. On December 2017, I inspected the CCTV camera footage and found out that she stole goods by hiding it in her jacket. She would converse with the little boy in Gujarati. Later, in January and February 2018, she turned up at my store again. Initially, I did not have male employees, so it was not possible to inspect her. Once I had employed a woman in my store, I ran a check on the accused and we found soap and paste stolen."

He added, "She posed with a different name, Dhanashree Patil, and told us she does not have anyone to provide for her and hence she stole. She did give us her contact details and said she would pay for the stolen products. Although the name she gave was fake, her number was the right one. After she failed to pay the amount, we approached the police."

Sub-inspector, Samadhan Kadam of Swargate police station who is probing the case said, "The complainant was unwell as he was suffering from cancer and health was deteriorating. In the second week of July, we checked an application of the complainant and approached him about the case. On Saturday, we registered a case of theft. The complainant has given us footage from four CCTV cameras of the theft taking place based on which we registered the case. With the help of her original number, we have managed to gather details and will arrest her soon."

