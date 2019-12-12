Pune: Flood victims get new houses from Jamiat Ulema-Hind

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Pune: The Jamiat Ulema-Hind (JuH) handed over keys of houses to 12 families who were among the worst affected victims of flash floods that wreaked havoc in few parts of Pune.

The keys to the houses were distributed at Ambedkar Vasahat in Parvati last week in the presence of the president of the JuH’s Maharashtra chapter Nadeem Siddiqui, president of JuH’s Pune chapter Mufti Shahid Qasmi, deputy mayor Saraswati Shendge and other leaders and activists of organisation’s Pune unit.

Speaking on the occasion, Qasmi said, "JuH-M has always been active in social work. JuH is known for its role in the freedom movement. JuH-M has always helped people in need irrespective of their religion or caste and will continue to do so. Among these 12 beneficiaries, nine are from the Hindu community. All the beneficiaries are daily wage labourers who needed assistance in again starting their life journey."

The heavy and unseasonal rainfall on September 25, had hampered the city life. The JuH activists had then participated in rescue and relief material distribution work in the flood-affected Kolhapur, Solapur and Sangli districts.

