Pune: Four youth arrested for allegedly manhandling and abusing police constable

Daund based four youth have been arrested by the Pune police for allegedly manhandling and abusing a police constable who had received a call at the control room for directing him to reduce the volume of the speaker in the hotel room.

The arrested youth has been identified as Tayabali Inamdar (26), Yogesh Ramesh Mane (25), Mohammad Sayed Tayyabali Inamdar (45) and Vikas Pandurang Dalimbe (25), all the four youth are residents of Daund, Pune. All of the four youths had booked a room in Rathi based hotel in Chikali which falls under the jurisdiction of Nigdi police station. All of them were arrested under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code comprises of obstructing public servant from discharging the official duty, assault and an act done by them with a common intention.

The incident had come to light, after police constable Ashok Ware (27), a resident of Indrayaninagar in Bhosari lodged a First Information Report (FIR) in this regard with the Nigdi police station. The incident took place on Tuesday around 3.30 pm at Rathi hotel in Chikhali.

Speaking to Mid-Day Ware said, “After getting instruction from the control room about chaotic and hooliganism taking place at room number 305 by playing loud music in their room. Initially, the hotel staffers had requested them to reduce the volume and later repeated calls were coming into the control room by the nearby residents who were disturbed due to the noise level. I knocked on the door and asked them to reduce the noise. They abused me and asked me to go claiming that I had no role to play. Later, I told them that I am the police and that the nearby people have complained about the nuisance created by the four youths. They pulled me in and started beating me. Later with additional staff people, I was rescued and all were arrested.”

