Pune: Girl, boyfriend nabbed for blackmailing college professor for Rs 30 lakh

The police have arrested a girl and her boyfriend for extortion, as they allegedly blackmailed her former college principal, for Rs 30 lakh. Police said they had threatened to put up a video of him on social media which they shot after making him undress, and pose as if he were molesting her.

The incident came to light on June 1 after the principal, 55, approached Talegaon Dabhade police. Police said he paid them Rs 9 lakh. But they wanted Rs 21 lakh more. The principal then approached the police who caught them when they came to collect the money.

