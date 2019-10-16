Pune: Goods container catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; no casualties reported

The Khopoli Fire Brigade managed to douse off the fire within 20 minutes of the incident being reported on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

In a shocking incident, a moving container loaded with grocery goods caught fire on the Mumbai Pune Expressway due to which huge traffic snarl was reported. A major mishap was averted as the driver alerted the control room upon seeing the spark. The driver and the helper managed to rescue themselves. The incident took place on Mumbai Pune expressway on Mumbai lane at 45 about kilometers on the E-way to a container bearing number DN-09-N-9796.

An official from the Expressway control room said, "The incident of fire was reported on Wednesday around 11.40 am on the E-way. The reason for the fire is still uncertain. The Fire Brigade team along with the Khopoli Fire brigade managed to douse off the fire. The team also managed to pull out all the goods in time in order to avoid massive fire and huge losses. The driver of the truck realised the spark and alerted the control room."

The official further added, "The container has been damaged completely. The fire was doused off within 20 minutes. The state highway police had immediately cordoned off the entry points on both the ends leading to the traffic line been stretched for about three kilometers. We closed one of the lanes for few hours. It took about two hours to bring back traffic to normalcy."

