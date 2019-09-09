Pune: Hotel employee missing after swimming in overflowing river

A 20-year-old waiter has been missing since Sunday evening following a dare with a friend to swim in an overflowing river. The deceased, identified as Prakashsinh Shribhavan Bohara, had visited a bridge in Pune with his friend on Sunday, to see the water level of the river that flowed under it when he feared drowned in its current.

According to the police, On Sunday evening, Bohara, who was working as a waiter in restaurant in Pune, had come to the Bhide bridge for a walk with his friend Amit Ukil and to see the water level of the river flowing under it. At around 6 pm, the duo clicked pictures touching the water. Later, they came to Deccan gymkhana area to take some more pictures of swimming in river and he bet to come out first."

A police officer said that Amit swam and came out safely but he realised that Bohara was missing. After searching for long time, he alerted the police. Looking at the flow and force of currents, the onlooker suspected that he must have drowned. The rescue operation went on till late at night but there was no clue of him.” The police officer further informed that the search operation will be launched on Monday.

The victim hailed from Uttarakhand and was currently residing at Narayan Peth in Pune. Due to continuous rains in the catchment areas of Pune, the administration released water from Khadakvasla dam in Mutha river to avoid any undue incidences.

