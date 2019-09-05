Pune: HRD officer addresses students at SIBM, shares opportunities provided for start-ups

In our country, we have millions of technocrats who have the ability to solve complex problems in the field of technology but unfortunately these technocrats themselves are facing problems. "The Government has started taking several initiatives to solve the problems of the technocrats and one of them is Hackathon 2019," said Abhay Jere Chief Innovation Officer for Ministry of HRD, Government of India.

Dr Jere was in Pune at the Symbiosis Institute of Business Management, Symbiosis International (Deemed University), Lavale to address the students and share with them the initiatives and opportunities provided by the government for start-ups and budding entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the occasion, Jere spoke about the academic program which Central Government is going to launch in the near future where students will be taught "how to identify the problem and how to visualize a solution?"

Jere further mentioned about the establishment of 1000 Innovation Councils across India by the Central Government. Speaking about the new education policy which was unchanged for the last 35 years is now in Public Domain to read and for suggestions. The second draft of the policy will also be made available for the public domain and the government is looking forward to receiving the feedback and recommendations from the public.

Talking about an Innovator and an Entrepreneur, Jere said, "The mindset required for both these things is totally different, an Innovator is not necessarily a successful Entrepreneur and vice versa."

Jere in his speech advised the students and said that the products which students make or create are very innovative and have problem-solving capacity but at the same time the product should be presentable only then will it be saleable. "Never get discouraged because of failure, it heals fast. We have to learn from our failure and move on." He evoked the students by saying that together we can make India an Innovation Hub.

During his interaction with the students, he also released the book titled ‘Hill Top Run- Making Idea Happen’. The book covers 18 successful start-up stories of 20 MBA(I&E) students and is being published by Indus Publication.

