Pune: Irritated with clanking of oxygen cylinders, man pelts stone at COVID-19 facility

In a bizarre incident, the Pune police arrested a 37-year-old man for pelting stones at COVID-19 hospital. According to police officials, the man was upset with the constant clanking of oxygen cylinders at the facility.

The alleged incident took place at Chandannagar on August 17. The accused has been identified as Ganesh Dnyaneshwar Gade (37), a resident of Pandharinagar, Kharadi. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the hospital has been dedicated as a COVID-19 centre for the treatment of citizens since June.

A doctor from the hospital filed a police complaint after the accused pelted stones at the COVID-19 facility. Pune mayor Muralidhar Mohol said, "COVID-19 centres have been sanctioned as per the policy of the PMC and we expected citizens from all sections of the society to fully co-operate with the hospitals and at the same time it must be ensured that the citizens too are not disturbed in their respective areas."

Ramesh Krishnamurthy Iyer, general secretary, Congress, said, "Residents must follow the law and not resort to physical violence. The hospital authorities must also remember that the loading and unloading of oxygen cylinders make noise."

The accused was booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty), 341(wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50), 504 (intention insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, and the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897.

Ashok Morale, Additional Commissioner (Crime), said, "Citizens must abide by the law and ensure that they don't violate the pandemic guidelines at any cost."

