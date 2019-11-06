Pune jewellers cheat 89 people of Rs 3.44 crore, booked

This photo has been used for representational purposes only

A 45-year-old Asha Ganesh Gaikwad filed a complaint against Goodwin Jewellers in Pune and its six associates for allegedly duping people to the tune of Rs 3.44 crore under different gold investment schemes.

Over 89 people filed complaints at Koregoan Park police station on Tuesday. According to the police, "There was Goodwin store at Bund garden. Under the name of various money schemes, people invested the money. The current complainant had fallen prey to the scheme in 2018 and she invested Rs 3 lakh. While probing the case, another 88 people came forward and filed complaints," a police officer from Koregaon police station said.

He said, "We visited the store last week, but it was shut. We have registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

