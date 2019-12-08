Pune: Man, aide stab 24-year-old to death for sending texts to former's wife

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Pune: The Hinjewadi police on Friday arrested two men for stabbing a 24-year-old to death after he sent messages to one of their wives over WhatsApp.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Vitthol Manmode and his accomplice Bhaskar Taur. They have been booked for murder under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police said the deceased Nilesh Shivaji Naik, 24, Vitthol lived in the same locality. "Nilesh used to send messages to the latter's wife and he did not like it. Vitthol, along with Bhaskar, called Nilesh to the former's home for a party. They got Nilesh drunk and he fell unconscious," a police officer said.

The police said the two accused then slit Nilesh's throat and also stabbed him, after which they fled the spot.

The same night when Nilesh did not return home, his brother Kapil filed a missing complaint with the police. On Wednesday morning, the police found Nilesh's body with stab wounds.

"We received a tip off of Vitthol's whereabouts and arrested him. During investigation, he confessed to the crime and said he did not like Nilesh sending messages to his wife over WhatsApp. That angered him. Further investigations are on," said Aniruddha Gije, assistant police inspector.

