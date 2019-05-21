Arvind Kejriwal dials Akhilesh Yadav to discuss post-results strategy

national

Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal talked to Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over the phone on Tuesday. Reportedly, they discussed the strategy to be taken up following the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll results on Thursday.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh said that the two leaders held talks over the phone. Singh also met Yadav in Lucknow and discussed the political situation prevailing in the country.

He said Kejriwal and Yadav talked about the strategy to be followed after the announcement of the poll results. Singh added that their priority was to stop the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from forming the government.

On May 17, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu had paid a "courtesy visit" to Kejriwal.

The results of the just-concluded, seven-phased Lok Sabha polls will be announced on May 23.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday hit back at BJP leader Vijay Goel, who had said the CM should have the personal security officer of his choice if he doubts him, saying it is "Modi Ji who wants to get me killed, not my PSO."

Kejriwal on Saturday claimed he will be assassinated by his personal security officer, like former prime minister Indira Gandhi.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party is after his life and will kill him one day.

"BJP would get me murdered by my own PSO one day like Indira Gandhi. My own security officers report to BJP," Kejriwal had told a news channel in Punjab. Hitting out at him, Goel said it is sad Kejriwal is doubting his PSO.

"It is sad that by doubting your PSO you have besmirched the reputation of Delhi police. You should choose your own PSO and if you need any help in this regard let me know. I wish you have a long life," Goel said in a tweet.

Responding to it, Kejriwal said on Twitter it is "not my PSO but Modi Ji who wants to get me killed".

Two days ahead of the Lok Sabha poll results, top opposition leaders will meet in the national capital on Tuesday to discuss the political situation and possibilities of a non-NDA alliance to stake claim for government formation.

On Sunday, N Chandrababu Naidu met UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi separately in New Delhi, besides NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. The TDP leader has already met other top opposition leaders such as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Left leaders and Sharad Yadav in Delhi.

