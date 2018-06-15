Pune: Man parades 2 Dalit boys naked for a swim in well

The two children aged around 12 were swimming in the well on Sunday afternoon when Lohar and his accomplice pulled them out. They paraded them naked

The Jalgaon police have arrested a man for allegedly beating two Dalit boys, parading them naked in the village and shooting and circulating a video of the whole thing. The accused allegedly did this because the minors were swimming in a well belonging to his friend, said officers, adding that he dragged them out.

The incident, which took place in Wakadi village of Jamner taluka on Sunday, came to light after the video went viral, based on which the police zeroed in on the culprit, identified as Sonu Lohar. His accomplice, as yet unidentified, has been booked, both under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code as well as the Information Technology Act and Atrocity Act.

An officer said, "The two children aged around 12 were swimming in the well on Sunday afternoon when Lohar and his accomplice pulled them out. They paraded them naked, covered their private parts with leaves later and beat them up, all the while shooting a video of the entire act. Based on it, we traced the boys and spoke to them, after which, we filed a case."

