Pune: Marathas ready with 'Chul Banda Andolan'

In a press conference held on Friday, they have said that if the government doesn't take any decision regarding the reservation till August 15, they will start a Chul Banda Andolan (a shutdown kitchens agitation).

Agitators had tried to enter the premises of the collector's office in Pune during the bandh on Thursday. Some of them managed to scale the compound and enter it. Later, some protesters were allowed to meet the collector, but they vandalised a security cabin there. Maratha Kranti Morcha members, however, say they did not damage any government property but will pay for it. File pics

Around 185 people were detained by Pune city police at three different places for violence during the bandh over Maratha reservation on Thursday. Maratha Kranti Morcha members, however, have claimed that they did not damage any government property, but in order to create a good example in society, they will pay for the damage to the collector's office.

On Friday, more than 50 people arrested during the bandh were produced before various courts, and many of the Pune Bar Association's lawyers bailed them out.

They claimed that people are trying to defame the protest for Maratha reservation. "Those who protested violently weren't Maratha protesters. The police should take action against these youths who been caught in the CCTV footage. The police also assured us that they will take back the cases against innocent people," a member of the coordination committee said.

Many protestors had shouted outside the collector's office: "Policeanna ghabru naka, ani tyancha aiku naka (don't be afraid of the police and don't listen to them)". The committee members said strict action should be taken against these people. The committee members have also appealed to Maratha youths to not post any announcement about rasta or rail roko on social media.

