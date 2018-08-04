Pune: MSBCC committee meets to seal the fate of Maratha reservation

national

Maratha community members participate in a protest rally demanding reservations, in Ratnagiri on Friday, Aug 3, 2018. Pic/PTI

All eyes are on the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission's (MSBCC) report on Maratha reservation, for which a committee is holding a meeting here. The two-day meeting which started on Friday and will conclude today, is at the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research & Training Institute (BARTI). The committee will hand over its report to the centre.

MSBCC president retired Judge MG Gaikwad, secretary DD Chaudhary and members including Sarjerao Nimase, Dattatray Balsaraf, Chandrashekhar Deshpande, Pramod Yevle, Rohitdas Jadhav, Sudhir Thackeray, Suvarna Rawal and Bhushan Kadarle were present at the meeting. The committee is to discuss the different aspects of Maratha reservation as well as that of other communities including OBCs; and other issues such as the VP Singh commission, and minority and atrocity acts.

On Friday, member of parliament Udyanraje Bhosale was in Pune city for a press conference at the VVIP circuit house. Before holding the press conference he held a brief meeting with MSBCC president Gaikwad.

The Maratha community has pressured the government to give the reservation verdict by August 7, if not, they have warned of a statewide agitation on August 9. As a precautionary measure, the state government has requested the centre to provide additional security forces.

