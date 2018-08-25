Pune Municipal Corporation engineer booked for electrocution

national

The Warje Malwadi police issued a letter to the MSEB seeking an explanation

Representational Image

A week after 12-year-old Prithviraj Chavan from Warje Malwadi area died of electrocution, on coming in contact with an electric pole, the Pune police have registered a case against a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) engineer for causing death due to negligence.

The Warje Malwadi police issued a letter to the MSEB seeking an explanation. However, when its officials said the PMC was in-charge of such matters, cops booked the engineer.

