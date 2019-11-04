Pune: Now, take an oath and pledge compulsorily to get driving license

Recently the state transport department has issued a notification to all the RTO's in the state saying that every aspirant who comes for an opting license, especially during learning driving or riding license, has to take an oath before going for a test.



The oath is in Marathi and English language and has been constituted by the Public Concern for Governance Trust. It speaks about following traffic norms, wearing a helmet, no drinking or consumption of liquor or alcohol while driving.



The officers and staff of the RTO were trained and in Pune. The activity commences from Saturday.



RTO officer Ajay Shinde and Vinod Sangre said, "We trained our staff as well. On average, in our office, 600 to 700 aspirants opt for learning licence while some 200 opt for a permanent license."