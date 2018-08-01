Pune: One-year-old dies after boiled milk spills on her

The deceased toddler has been identified as Bhargavi Akshay Kulkarni, a resident of Sinhagad Road. A case of accidental death has been lodged with Abhiruchi police chowki and the police are probing the case.

Boiled milk

A one-year-old girl died on Tuesday from burns sustained on Thursday when boiled milk spilt on her in a freak accident. The deceased toddler has been identified as Bhargavi Akshay Kulkarni, a resident of Sinhagad Road. A case of accidental death has been lodged with Abhiruchi police chowki and the police are probing the case.

Domestic accident

According to a police official, "As per the mother's statement, she had boiled the milk and kept the vessel full of it on a table to cool. The toddler came running and pulled the tablecloth, causing the milk to spill on her. She was immediately rushed to Sassoon General Hospital but on Tuesday morning, while undergoing treatment she succumbed to her injuries." Doctors confirmed her death due to multiple burn injuries on her body.

