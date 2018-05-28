Pune: Out to buy sweets, minor sexually abused by driver

The victim is a sixth standard student and a resident of Baramati while the arrested culprit is a driver by profession

A 11-year-old girl who had gone to bring sweets and other grocery items was allegedly kidnapped and sexually abused by unknown driver on Saturday. Based on the description, the suspect was zeroed down and nabbed from the railway junction at Baramati on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening around 6.30 pm and case was registered against a 26-year-old with Wadgoan Nimbalkar police station by victim's parent after she went missing. Around 11 pm same day, she was found at the backdoor of the house. The girl is currently undergoing treatment at Baramati hospital and was later shifted to Pune Sassoon General hospital.

The victim is a sixth standard student and a resident of Baramati while the arrested culprit is a driver by profession.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Bapu Bangar said, "The victim's mother had asked her to bring sweets and other grocery items from the nearby shop. When she didn't return, the mother enquired with the store manager wherein he said that she had already left. Accordingly we registered complaint and started search operations. Around 11 pm, we found the girl near the back door of neighbour's house."

He added, "We rushed the victim to hospital where after some time she revealed the details of the accused.

Sub Inspector Sachin Patil who is investigating the case said,"Based on victim's discription, we noticed a CCTV nearby and found his identity. When we went to his house at 5.30 pm on Sunday, he was already on the run. Later we nabbed him at the railway junction."

