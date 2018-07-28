Pune: Pigeons causing nuisance leaves many people with lung infections and asthma

It is observed that gradually the sizes of the lungs are reducing. Plus, the lung diseases are also increasing. Even the oxygen level is reducing because of which people are facing breathing problems as well

The significant growth in the population of the pigeons in Pune city has become troublesome to Punekars. Due to the misconceptions and disbelief, the pigeons are fed grains by the masses. Citizens health is the most affected by the increasing number of pigeons in the city. Considering the threat to citizen's health, the Pune Municipal Corporation's Environment department have studied a health report and submitted such report to the standing committee.

The wrong yet the habitual practice of feeding the pigeons has cost many health issues to the city's residents. Most of the of pigeons are seated on the terrace of tall buildings, narrow lanes, and many residential areas. According to a survey many Punekars are suffering from fungal infections due to the pigeon menace. Plus, the number of patients with respiratory disorders and asthma has also been growing because of the feather that they lose. Not only that the foul smell of the waste that the ducks excrete is also bothering the residents.

According to the reports from the Environmental Department pigeons are prominently seen at the premises of Omkareshwar temple, Saras Baug, River road and KEM hospital. The reports also mention that the excreted waste and the feathers are also one of the reasons why citizen are suffering from Hypersensitive Pneumonia.

It is observed that gradually the sizes of the lungs are reducing. Plus, the lung diseases are also increasing. Even the oxygen level is reducing because of which people are facing breathing problems and often many of the patients are kept on a ventilator.

All the living entities are really important for the ecosystem, but if the population of any species is suddenly increased or decreased it creates an imbalance. Therefore, it is really important to take the right kind of efforts to maintain it. India is a country with varied cultures and it is these cultures that make human beings believe in many superstitions and disbelief. This has created a gulf in the lifestyles of Punekars. Their health has been extremely affected by it.

