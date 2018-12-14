Pune police create a little app-iness for the staff

national

The Pune city police will no longer have to depend on the service book to find out about their pending leave, etc, once a year. The police have created an app ­­ - Mpolice - in which they will get all details of their date of joining, awards received, cases handled, increments and pending leave. After the cops downloaded the app, there were 300 complaints received by the administration, most of which were about pending dues.

Earlier, policemen used to be able to access any records pertaining to their service at the respective headquarters of deployment. This was available just once every year and they would have to wait for hours at the headquarters to access it.

Commissioner of Police Dr K Ventakesham said, "This will help us establish transparency of records as well as benefit all police staffers." Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Shahebrao Patil said, "This app took a month to create and did not cost us too much."

