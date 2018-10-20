Pune: Police detain Trupti Desai, feed her snacks, tea until PM's speech is over

national

Desai, president of Bhumata Ranragini Brigade, has been supporting the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala

Trupti Desai

Women's activist Trupti Desai, who had threatened to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy at Shirdi, was detained by Pune police on Friday from her house. Desai, president of Bhumata Ranragini Brigade, has been supporting the entry of women of menstruating age into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. PM Modi visited Shirdi on Friday to attend a function to mark the conclusion of the year-long Saibaba Samadhi centenary programme organised by the Sai trust.

Police foil her plan

Desai was detained by Sahakarnagar police station till 2 pm until Modi's speech was over. She was provided snacks and tea at the police station. Speaking to mid-day, Desai said, "On Thursday, I learn that PM Modi was to visit Shirdi in Ahmednagar. I had mailed the Ahmednagar superintendent of police, asking for help to briefly meet PM Modi on the Sabarimala issue. If not, me and my team of women were to forcefully barge into his convoy and block the road."

She said, "On Friday around 4 am, I was headed to Shirdi but Sahakarnagar police stopped me. I had a heated argument as they had no written order. I went back home and again left my house at 6 am. But then women police forcibly pulled me out of my car and put me in a police van."

'Why doesn't the PM act?'

Desai added, "Why despite the Supreme court verdict, is the Kerala-based Sabarimala temple and trust not letting in women? Why is PM Modi not taking action against the trust? On October 22 the temple will be closed. When it opens on November 17, I will visit it."

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates