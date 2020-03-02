Pune Police praises Ravindra Jadeja's one-hand stunner on Twitter

Pune: All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is on a roll after taking a spectacular catch on the second day of the Christchurch Test against New Zealand. Jadeja grabbed a one-handed stunner at deep square leg in the 72nd over to dismiss Neil Wagner, who had to depart after scoring 21 runs, earning praises from veteran cricketers and fans alike on Twitter.

Jadeja’s move was also praised by Pune police on the micro-blogging site with a comment that takes inspiration from the famous Bollywood punchline, “Kanoon ke haath bahut lambe hote hai.” (The hands of the law are very long.)

The police posted a picture of Jadeja catching the ball with one hand and captioned, "Is it a bird? Is it a plane? Is it 'kanoon ka haath'?" tagging the cricketer and BCCI in the tweet.

The picture posted on Sunday evening that received more than 1,500 likes and was retweeted 141 times, also received comments praising the Pune police’s witty caption with some playing along with the joke.

Muzrim kaun hua?? Cricket ball?? — Vikas (@HajelaVikas) March 1, 2020

but kanoon needs to be grounded also not flying — Bhabani Sankar Mishra (@bhabanism) March 1, 2020

The shadow...it's a bird. — Srutipritam Mohanty (@srutipritamM) March 1, 2020

Love your witty caption. As a Puneite,so happy to see the official twitter handle of our Police be so cool time and again.â£ — Khalid Baig (@KhalidBaig85) March 1, 2020

,ððð

Awesome catch... Well captioned — KPrashant (@KondePrashant) March 2, 2020

