Pune police shows how sharing fake news on WhatsApp can cause 'siyappa'

Police departments across India have been posting public awareness messages on their social media handles to inform the public to stay alert and aware of various issues. Be it cybercrimes, sharing false information on social media or urging people to take precautions during the COVID-19 pandemic, the police departments are sharing advisories on social media to keep the public informed.

Pune police shared a post explaining about the harm of posting false and unverified information on popular messaging platform WhatsApp. They explained what happens when one shares misinformation, half-truths and fake news on WhatsApp. “Don't fall for such 'siyappas', remember to verify facts before forwarding!” wrote the police department.

Shared on Friday, the post received lots of likes and comments from netizens with some elaborating on how sharing false information on social media can be dangerous.

A user commented on Instagram, “WhatsApp university is the most dangerous university.” Another user praised the way the post was curated, saying, “Hats off to the creativity.” One user explained on Twitter how important it is to inform people about this issue, saying, “we need to educate ppl and make them aware of their social responsibilities”

What do you think about the post?

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news