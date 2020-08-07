Pune police shows how to get Insta'nt safety from COVID-19

Pune Police shared a creative message on Twitter encouraging people to take necessary precautions to steer clear of COVID-19 pandemic. The police department shared an Instagram-inspired post to make their followers aware of how to keep themselves safe from the deadly virus.

If you are an ardent Instagram user then you would know of a message, that reads, “You’re all caught up," which appears after you are done scrolling through the trending posts shared by those you follow.

The Pune police gave a twist to the message in the post and shared how you can get 'Insta'nt safety' from the virus. All you need to do is wear a mask in public, maintain social distance and use sanitiser.

Pune police is known for sharing quirky posts to create public awareness about not just COVID-19 but also about criminal offences and issues that people must be aware of. Last week, they shared a post inspired by popular 1990’s Bollywood hit Andaz Apna Apna that stars Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

The post that delivers the message of not sharing your drinks with your friends, plays around with a popular dialogue from the film, "Do dost, ek hi pyali mein chai peeyenge. Isse dosti badhti hai." (We will share the cup of tea, it will bolster our friendship). Even as a text in the still featuring the two actors reads a part of the dialogue, the police department finishes the line in the caption as, "...nahin peeyenge. Iss se virus phailta hai!" (will not share the drink. Sharing the cup will spread the virus.)

The post received lots of praise from the netizens with close to 1,000 likes.

