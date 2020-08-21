Pune police shows right way to break fake news chain

Sharing of false, unverified information and fake news on social media has become a huge concern in the past few months. And police departments across the country are pulling all stops to create awareness among people to refrain from sharing false information.

In a recent post, Pune police shared how one can break the chain of fake news. “#BreakTheChain of misinformation and fake news. Take a minute to 'verify' before clicking on that 'forward' button,” the police department wrote in the caption of the post, with the hashtags, “#VerifyBeforeForwarding” and “#NoToFakeNews”.

The police department also shared an image in the text with symbols of a blue tick and an arrow, which means verified accounts and forwarded messages respectively, which intends to send the message of verifying facts before forwarding.

#BreakTheChain of misinformation and fake news.

Take a minute to 'verify' before clicking on that 'forward' button.#VerifyBeforeForwarding#NoToFakeNews pic.twitter.com/5O4atOuhaJ — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) August 19, 2020

'Listen to your guardian angel'

In another post on Twitter, the Pune police took its followers home with sharing a message of doing the right thing in different scenarios and listening to the ‘Guardian Angel’. The police department not just informed about taking necessary precautions against the COVID-19 outbreak but also shared about drug abuse and cybercrime.

The post with animated pictures shows the popular format of angel and devil sitting on one’s shoulders, which represents consciousness and temptation, suggesting that in order to be safe and secure, one should listen to the guardian angel.

Listen to your 'Guardian Angel', the path to safety lies within their words.#GuardiansOfSafety pic.twitter.com/Cr1gwLxO6J — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) August 20, 2020

What do you think about the post shared by Pune Police?

