Pune police's response to 'His Highness' riding a bike is epic!

Pune police's reply to a picture of two men riding a scooter with a number plate which has a sticker on it made Twitterati laugh.

A Twitter user named Pankaj posted a picture showing the registration plate of a White Honda scooter which bore a crown sticker. According to the provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988 and Central Motor Vehicle Act 1989, nothing except the registration number of a vehicle should be displayed on number plates. Those who violate the rule are liable to be punished.

Pune police mocked the vehicle's choice and said, "His highness will, unfortunately, have to oblige us with a Challan soon!"

His highness will unfortunately have to oblige us with a Challan soon! ðÂÂÂ #TrafficRules #TrafficViolation https://t.co/rgq6OFInSF — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 7, 2020

Twitter users praised the police's use of humour and appreciated their witty tweets. A Twitter user named Aishwarya Palagummi wrote: "The handler of this account must be given an awarded for being the most humorous cop of the year."

The handler of this account can be awarded the most humorous cop of the year. — Aishwarya Palagummi (@APalagummi) January 7, 2020

The tweet has garnered nearly 3800 likes and 580 retweets.

