Pune police's Super 30 meme on road safety leaves Hrithik Roshan in splits
The Commissioner Of Police, Pune used a popular dialogue from Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30 in order to send across an important message to the citizens of Pune
On June 5, 2019, the Commissioner Of Police, Pune, took to social networking site Twitter to share a hilarious meme in order to educate the citizens of Pune on road safety. The Pune police commissioner used a popular dialogue from Hrithik Roshan's upcoming film Super 30 to send across an important message to his followers.
When we see a triple seated,— CP Pune City (@CPPuneCity) June 4, 2019
no helmet,
wrongside driver...#SuperRisky #RideSafe #Super30Trailer@iHrithik @mrunal0801 @teacheranand @NGEMovies @super30film pic.twitter.com/rix17Wn56t
The official Twitter handle of the Commissioner of Police used the hilarious Super 30 meme with the dialogue to explain the disappointment of police officials towards those who fail to abide by road-safety rules. While sharing the meme, the CP of Pune police tweeted: When we see a triple seated, no helmet, wrong side driver...!
Ha ha ha! https://t.co/Ja6gEzvLTL— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 5, 2019
As soon as the meme was shared on Twitter, the tweet went viral and since then has garnered nearly 200 re-tweets and about 800 likes. The tweet was so on point that even the actor of Super 30, Hrithik Roshan could not stop himself from taking to the post and laughing his heart out.
Soon after, netizens and Twitterati took to the post to express their views. Here's how netizens reacted to the hilarious meme by the CP of Pune and applauded the Pune Police:
@CPPuneCity I have been observing your tweets from a certain period.— Mishti Bhattacharya (@mishtibengali) June 5, 2019
The creativity has gone up gradually!ðð»ðð»
Game of throne n even this one.
This is the most practical usage of this meme. Reaching to massð
the admin deserves a raise for this @iHrithik @HrithikWeb
I guess that applies to the ones wearing khaki uniforms too, or just the common people?— sarcastique.homme (@SarcastiqueH) June 5, 2019
...nice way to change people from within!— ashok choudhury (@humanity_ashok) June 5, 2019
Sir good initiative, however the challenge is law and order while doing this job there is possibility of someone goes wild and comfort for taking picture.— Ajit (@ahjandoo1975) June 6, 2019
Hats off to Pune police for relentless and constant endeavor to raise public awareness. I wish we have something similar in PCMC area.— Ankit Agrawal (@ak4tweet) June 5, 2019
