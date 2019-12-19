Pune ragpicker finds newborn girl in garbage dump

This picture has been used for representational purposes

In a shocking incident, a ragpicker found a newborn child wrapped in red pillow cover while segregating garbage.

The incident took place in Pune's Vishrantwadi area on Wednesday morning. The ragpicker attached to SWaCH, Laxmi Dhemre (38) was segregating the wet and dry waste thrown in a garbage dump when she found a suspicious object moving inside a red pillow cover. She opened the cover only to find a baby girl in it.

She then informed the Vishrantwadi police who then, filed a case against the person who abandoned the infant. A police officer said, "The child seemed a just born and only a day-old. "

Speaking to mid-day, Laxmi said, "I assumed it to be non-vegetarian food wrapped in red-coloured pillow cover, tied with a cotton thread. When I opened it, I thought the child was dead but she was moving. I alerted my other colleagues and the police. In the meantime, I took the help of a local to look after the child."

She added, "We handed over the child to police, who took her to Sassoon general hospital and after treatment, she was handed over to an NGO."

