Pune Rains: Holiday declared today in city due to heavy downpour

Due to heavy rains and flood-like situation in Pune, the city District Collector has declared a holiday in the city. The city witnessed floods and waterlogging due to heavy torrential rains that lashed on Wednesday. Speaking to Mid-Day the Pune District Collector, Naval Kishore Ram stated, "Our team and other rescue teams have been deployed on various flood-prone points. To avoid any incidences in Pune city, Haveli, Purandar, Bhor and Baramati, a holiday has been declared."

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) stated, "On Wednesday night, based on the information received from three locations about the incidents, three teams were deployed from 5 NDRF Puke for search and rescue operation. One team has been deployed are at Katraj where a wall collapse was reported. Another team under the supervision of officer Alok Kumar has been deployed near Pune Municipal Corporation office. A third team is prepositioned at Baramati for flood rescue operation under command of Inspector Rajendra Patil."

The Pune city police Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Deshmukh stated, "Please avoid travelling towards Satara, Kolhapur as the roads are still flooded. Also, the landslide at Katraj has stopped traffic on Mumbai Bangalore bypass completely. Please co-operate with Police personnel. Do not indulge in any misadventure as the water current is strong."

