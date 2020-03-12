Pune residents seek curbs on entry of family on holiday abroad

In the wake of coronavirus scare, a group of residents from a housing society in Pimpri-Chinchwad township has approached the police, asking them to restrict a family, currently on a trip abroad, from entering their premises. Eight positive cases of the deadly infection have been reported in Pune so far. According to police officials, the family from the housing society is currently on a trip to Malaysia and other countries and supposed to return on Sunday.

"Some residents approached the police station and asked us not to allow the family to enter into the housing society as they might be exposed to the coronavirus. "However, the police counselled them that upon returning, they will have to undergo medical screening at the airport so there is no need to worry," said a senior official of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police station.

He told the residents that imposing such restrictions was not appropriate. Strict screening measures are being taken at airports to stop spread of the virus, the official added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever