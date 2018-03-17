Pune: Residents slam police for giving permission to Salman Khan's Da-Bangg, The Tour'

Punekars want the police to cancel permission to Salman Khan's 'Da-Bangg, The Tour,' as loud music will be played and since children's examinations are going on, they are likely to be distracted



Local residents have approached the Hinjewadi police along with corporator Amol Balwadkar, objecting to actor Salman Khan's 'Da-Bangg, The Tour,' on March 24 at Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi. They want the police to cancel the permission they have granted for the event, as loud music will be played and as children's examinations are going on, they will be distracted.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Prabhu Deva, Daisy Shah, Guru Randhawa and Maniesh Paul are to be part of the event organised by Four Pillars Events with 18 Degrees and Nirman. Balwadkar said, "The children's examinations are going on. Generally police don't let us use speakers for events, be it Ganpati, Dahi Handi, etc. But for Khan's event they have granted permission and allowed speakers. Our children won't be able to focus because of the loud music. The law should be equal for all."

