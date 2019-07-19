Pune rural police throw light on tough operations in unique way

national

LED shoulder lights, which are being used on a trial basis, will help the cops during night patrolling and rescue operations when visibility is low

The red and blue LED lights, each of which weighs around 120 gms, on the cops' shoulders will enable visibility up to a distance of 500 metres

Pune: In a bid to fight the challenges that police officers face while working in odd circumstances, the Pune rural police have come up with a unique initiative of using LED shoulder lights that would be pinned onto their uniforms.'

The lights will not only help them during night patrolling and when there is intense fog, but will also keep their hands free, which would otherwise have to hold torches, during crucial operations.

Wunderkind's Technologies and System Private Limited Company, which are manufacturing the shoulder lights (a pair costs Rs 2,500), have provided the Lonavla police station with 10 sets of it for the trial period that started today. Sources said that if the trial turned out to be successful, then the lights would be used across 24 police stations under the Pune rural jurisdiction.

According to sources, the red and blue LED lights, each of which weighs around 120 gms, would enable visibility up to a distance of 500 metres. Once charged, it would last for around 16 hours.

Speaking to mid-day, Sandeep Patil, Pune rural superintendent of police, said, "Currently we are carrying out a trial of the LED lights, as a lot of fog develops in Lonavla city and night patrolling has also increased. These lights will also help people spot police presence."

Senior Inspector B R Patil, in-charge of Lonavala City police station, said, "The product has been designed in a way that it can be pinned to the uniform. The lights are very bright, waterproof and they vibrate as well. It provides visibility up to 500 metres."

He further said, "We have LED sticks but cops have to move their hands to keep them on. These shoulder lights will keep their hands free. These will be mainly used for fire rescue operations, traffic management and night patrolling."

