Pune surgeon accuses six top doctors of harassment, extortion

The laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon has alleged that the harassment and rumour-mongering started after she decided to nominate herself for the president's post of a doctors' association



Representational picture

A 47-year-old Pune doctor has lodged a police complaint against six top male doctors for alleged harassment and defamation, and demanding Rs 20 lakh from her to stop spreading rumours about her. The laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon has alleged that the harassment and rumour-mongering started after she decided to nominate herself for the president's post of a doctors' association. The doctors she has named in her complaint are from Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

"The harassment started from January 26 and went on till March 22. The intimidation tactics began from our association meetings, and later, the doctors started sending me threat mails," she said. The Samarth police have booked them under sections 385 (extortion), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 500 (defamation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

Senior Inspector Rajendra Mohite said, "The complainant is a member of a doctors' society and had filled out the nomination for the post of its president when the accused allegedly started defaming and harassing her. They threatened her online and spread rumours about her. When she asked them to stop, they demanded Rs 20 lakh from her. "We have filed a case and are investigating. We will make arrests soon."

Also read: Mumbai Crime: Police constable's son arrested for extorting Rs 1.5 crore

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates